April 20 Metanor Resources Inc

* Metanor reports operational results for the quarter ended March 31st 2017

* Metanor Resources Inc- Gold production of 9,442 ounces during quarter

* Metanor Resources Inc- Gold sales of 10,881 ounces during quarter

* Metanor Resources Inc - Metanor revised its objective to produce between 33,000 and 36,000 ounces of gold during current year

* Metanor Resources Inc - For Barry property, Metanor will continue drilling within area of Barry open pit to increase its mineral resources

* Metanor Resources Inc - "Additionally, Metanor is increasing drilling in barry camp from one to three drill rigs"