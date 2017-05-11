May 11 Metanor Resources Inc

* Metanor reports its financial and operational results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Q3 revenue c$16.3 million

* Metanor resources inc - revenue of $16.3 million from gold sales in q3 at an average sale price of $1,498 per ounce sold

* Metanor resources inc - management anticipates that feed grade for upcoming quarter will be similar to that of q3 2017

* Bachelor property gold production of 9,442 ounces in q3

* Metanor resources inc - metanor raised its production guidance for year to a range of 33,000-36,000 ounces of gold

* Bachelor property gold sales of 10,881 ounces in q3