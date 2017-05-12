BRIEF-CIBC announces senior executive changes
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada
May 12 Metanor Resources Inc:
* Elected to fully redeem and purchase 10% subordinated secured convertible debentures, series 1 issued August 22, 2012
* The 10% subordinated secured convertible debentures, series 1 issued August 22, 2012 is in outstanding principal amount of $9 million
* The debentures have a maturity date of August 17, 2017
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Brian Ferguson will step down in October and the Canadian oil company also laid out plans to sell $4 billion to $5 billion in non-core assets by the end of the year.