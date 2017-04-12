BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Metanor Resources Inc:
* Metanor Resources Inc - Greg Gibson, chairman of board, has been appointed to position of interim chief executive officer
* Retirement of company's' founders Serge Roy, executive chairman
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results