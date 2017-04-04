BRIEF-JRJR33 CFO John Walker resigns his position with company effective immediately
* On May 22, 2017, John Walker, chief financial officer of co resigned his position with company effective immediately - SEC filing
April 4 Metanor Resources Inc:
* Intends to complete a private placement financing as per which Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will acquire up to 103.6 million units of co
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will acquire up to 103.6 million units of co on a pre-consolidated basis at a price of $0.07 each
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing