BRIEF-Star Fitness ends distribution of Core Health & Fitness equipment
* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT IT STOPPED DIRECT DISTRIBUTION OF CORE HEALTH & FITNESS EQUIPMENT, WHICH WAS ITS MAIN SOURCE OF REVENUE
June 26 Metcash Ltd
* FY group ebit for year increased 7.7% to $296.7 mln
* Group sales revenue for fy up 5.4% to $14.12 billion
* Recommencement of dividend brought forward due to balance sheet strength - FY17 final dividend of 4.5 cents per share fully franked
* "In liquor, moderate growth is expected in overall liquor market"
* FY18 will also include a full year of earnings from HTH
* Synergies related to acquisition of HTH are expected to be at upper end of our targeted range of $15m-$20m
* Board also resolved to suspend dividend reinvestment plan (drp), with effect from 26 june 2017
* SAID ON SATURDAY, SINGED A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ROYAL ANTWERP FC FOR THREE YEARS