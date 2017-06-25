June 26 Metcash Ltd

* FY ‍group ebit for year increased 7.7% to $296.7 mln​

* Group sales revenue for fy up 5.4% to $14.12 billion

* Recommencement of dividend brought forward due to balance sheet strength - FY17 final dividend of 4.5 cents per share fully franked

* ‍"In liquor, moderate growth is expected in overall liquor market"​

* ‍FY18 will also include a full year of earnings from HTH​

* Synergies related to acquisition of HTH are expected to be at upper end of our targeted range of $15m-$20m​

* Board also resolved to suspend dividend reinvestment plan (drp), with effect from 26 june 2017