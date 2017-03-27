March 27 Methanex Corp:
* Methanex Corp - commented on filing of revised schedule
13D by largest shareholder, M&G Investment Management Limited Of
London, U.K.
* Methanex Corp - "We are optimistic that we will be able to
secure additional gas to support an investment in restart of our
Chile IV plant"
* Methanex Corp - "expect to be in a position to make a
decision by mid-2017 to spend approximately $50 million over 12
months"
* Methanex Corp - "We would expect to spend around an
additional $50 million approximately in mid-2018 to refurbish
Chile I plant"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: