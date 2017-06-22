June 22 Methode Electronics Inc:
* Methode Electronics Inc reports fiscal 2017 sales and
earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.62
* Q4 sales $219.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $214.4 million
* Sees FY 2018 sales $807 million to $827 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.43 to $2.63
* Enters into stock purchase agreement for acquisition of
Procoplast S.A
* Exits connectivity and active energy solutions reporting
units
* FY 2018 earnings per share view $2.62, revenue view $820.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
