May 5 Metlife Inc:
* Metlife - during Q1, began restructuring some derivative
hedges to partially stabilize volatility from nonqualified
interest rate derivatives
* Metlife - began restructuring derivative hedges "to help
meet prospective dividend and free cash flow objectives under
varying interest rate scenarios"
* Metlife - restructuring of hedge program outside of
brighthouse financial segment is "substantially complete" in
meeting co's initial objectives
* Metlife - as part of restructuring, replaced certain
nonqualified derivatives with derivatives that qualify for hedge
accounting treatment
* Metlife says as part of restructuring, co also entered
replication transactions using interest rate swaps
* Metlife - anticipate co will need to undertake certain
additional tasks to comply with certain exemptions provided in
dol regulations related to ERISA
* Metlife - application of rules related to ERISA on June 9,
in light of rule reconsideration requested by president Trump,
could negatively impact product sales
* Metlife - operating expenses within businesses could
increase as a result of uncertainties during negotiation period
and upon UK’s withdrawal from EU
* Metlife - UK business model utilizes certain rights to
operate cross-border insurance, investment operations which may
be modified/eliminated if UK exits EU
* Metlife - if current rules on government procurement under
NAFTA modified or eliminated, it could materially impact
business in Mexico, given co's business model
Source text: (bit.ly/2pg3kZo)
