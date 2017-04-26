BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Metlife Inc-
Metlife Board Of Directors elects Dr. R. Glenn Hubbard independent lead director
Metlife Inc - Hubbard would succeed Cheryl W. Grisé, who will continue to serve as a board member
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.