June 22 Metlife Inc-

* Metlife-Unit issued $1.5 billion aggregate amount of 3.700% senior notes due 2027, $1.5 billion aggregate amount of 4.700% senior notes due 2047 in private offering

* Has initially guaranteed the notes on a senior unsecured basis

* Metlife - if a unit's stock distribution event not occurred on/prior to Dec 31, 2017, it must redeem notes on tenth business day following Dec 31