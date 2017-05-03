May 3 Metlife Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.75; q1 operating earnings per share $1.41; q1 total operating revenue $16.88 billion, up 2 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.27, revenue view $17.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Metlife q1 premiums, fees & other revenues $11.99 billion, down 4 percent

* Metlife q1 net investment income $5.20 billion, up 14 percent

* Metlife says at quarter-end, book value, excluding aoci other than fcta, was $50.52 per share, down 5 percent from $53.31 at march 31, 2016

* Metlife - q1 net income includes $602 million, after tax, in net derivative losses compared with $868 million, after tax, in net derivative gains in q1 2016

* Metlife says in q1, rising equity markets and costs associated with repositioning hedging strategies contributed to net derivative losses

* Metlife says brighthouse financial reported q1 operating earnings of $244 million, down 25 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: