BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Metlife Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.75; q1 operating earnings per share $1.41; q1 total operating revenue $16.88 billion, up 2 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.27, revenue view $17.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Metlife q1 premiums, fees & other revenues $11.99 billion, down 4 percent
* Metlife q1 net investment income $5.20 billion, up 14 percent
* Metlife says at quarter-end, book value, excluding aoci other than fcta, was $50.52 per share, down 5 percent from $53.31 at march 31, 2016
* Metlife - q1 net income includes $602 million, after tax, in net derivative losses compared with $868 million, after tax, in net derivative gains in q1 2016
* Metlife says in q1, rising equity markets and costs associated with repositioning hedging strategies contributed to net derivative losses
* Metlife says brighthouse financial reported q1 operating earnings of $244 million, down 25 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
