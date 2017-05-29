BRIEF- Toshiba Tec restates financial report for FY ended March 31, 2016
* Says it restates financial report for FY ended March 31, 2016
May 30 Metro Holdings Ltd:
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million
* Declares final dividend of 2.0 singapore cents and final special dividend of 3.0 singapore cents per ordinary share
* Sales of group's residential project - crest at Prince Charles Crescent - is expected to be sluggish
* Qtrly revenue S$33.7 mln, up 3.52 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
