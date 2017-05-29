May 30 Metro Holdings Ltd:

* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million

* Declares final dividend of 2.0 singapore cents and final special dividend of 3.0 singapore cents per ordinary share

* Sales of group's residential project - crest at Prince Charles Crescent - is expected to be sluggish

* Qtrly revenue S$33.7 mln, up 3.52 pct