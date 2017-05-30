BRIEF-C&C Group says Kenny Neison resigns as CFO
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer
May 30 Metro Holdings Ltd:
* Qtrly turnover S$33.7 million versus S$32.6 million
* Proposes final dividend of 2.0 cents per share for FY2017
* Proposes special dividend of 3.0 cents per share for FY2017
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday he would support taking action against U.S. automaker Ford's decision to move some production to China if the shift was because of "non-economic reasons."