* Metro reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.56

* Q2 sales rose 0.7 percent to c$2.902 billion

* Q2 same store sales rose 0.3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Metro Inc - declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1625 per common share , an increase of 16.1% over dividend declared for same quarter last year