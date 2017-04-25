BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Metro Inc:
* Metro reports 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.56
* Q2 sales rose 0.7 percent to c$2.902 billion
* Q2 same store sales rose 0.3 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Metro Inc - declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1625 per common share , an increase of 16.1% over dividend declared for same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.