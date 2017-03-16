BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 16 Metro Retail Stores Group Inc :
* Net sales in the fourth quarter grew 7.4% to 10.67 billion pesos
* Net income for fy 2016 789 million pesos versus 758 million pesos in 2015
* Overall net sales for 2016 hit 34.4 billion pesos, an increase of 2.1 billion pesos over 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.