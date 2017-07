July 12 (Reuters) - METRO AG:

* Consumer Electronics Business (Entertainment and Household Electronics) as Well as Pertaining Activities (Ce Business Division) Remain With Metro (Future Ceconomy Ag)

* ‍TECHNICALLY, SHARES IN METRO WHOLESALE & FOOD SPECIALIST AG WILL BE ALLOTTED TO SHAREHOLDERS OF METRO AG ON 12 JULY 2017 AFTER CLOSE OF TRADING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)