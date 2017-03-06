March 6 Metrofile Holdings Ltd -

* Revenue rose 1.6 pct to 380.7 million rand, whilst headline earnings increased by 3.3 pct to 70.8 million rand for six months ended Dec. 31

* Interim dividend cover has been increased by 18.2 pct to 13 cents per share

* HY HEPS 16.7 cents per share

* Says "expect a reasonable year despite trading conditions" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: