March 28 Metrospaces Inc :

* Metrospaces announces restructuring of assets and refocus of business plan to the U.S.A.

* Restructuring of Venezuelan assets and negotiations to acquire businesses and real estate projects in u.s.a

* "we will seek to either sell or divest these "Venezuelan assets"

* Continue to focus on development of ikal wine & lodge project; in conversations with 2 U.S-based operating and profitable cos for acquisition