July 27, 2017 / 8:34 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Mettler-Toledo International Q2 earnings per share $3.84

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mettler-toledo International Inc

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc - for Q3 2017, local currency sales growth is expected to be about 5%

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $3.84

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.92

* Q2 sales $653.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $647.8 million

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc sees for q3 2017 adjusted eps in range of $4.25 to $4.30

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc - anticipates local currency sales growth in 2017 will be approximately 8%

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc sees fy adjusted eps in range of $17.25 to $17.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.21, revenue view $668.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $17.25, revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

