BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Feb 21 Mevis Medical Solutions AG:
* Q1 revenues with 5.5 million euros ($5.79 million) 36 pct above prior year
* Q1 net profit after taxes increased by 0.7 million euros to 4.4 million euros
* Q1 earnings before interest an taxes (EBIT) of 2.9 million euros (significantly above prior-year's figure of 0.9 million euros)
* Q1 EBIT margin of 52 pct
* Says Q1 EBIT margin more than doubled compared to prior-year's figure
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.