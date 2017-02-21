Feb 21 Mevis Medical Solutions AG:

* Q1 revenues with 5.5 million euros ($5.79 million) 36 pct above prior year

* Q1 net profit after taxes increased by 0.7 million euros to 4.4 million euros

* Q1 earnings before interest an taxes (EBIT) of 2.9 million euros (significantly above prior-year's figure of 0.9 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT margin of 52 pct

* Says Q1 EBIT margin more than doubled compared to prior-year's figure

