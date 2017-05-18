May 18 MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG:

* SALES GENERATED IN Q2 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 4,219 K, UP 9 % COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER IN PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 3,876 K).

* SALES ROSE YEAR ON YEAR TO EUR 9,756 K (PREV. YEAR: EUR 7,957 K) IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR

* EBIT IN Q2 OF EUR 0.7 MILLION(BELOW PRIOR-YEAR'S FIGURE OF 1.2 MILLION), 17 % EBIT MARGIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)