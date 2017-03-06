March 6 Mevis Medical Solutions AG:

* Mevis Medical Solutions AG: raising forecast for the current fiscal year

* For FY 2017 increase in EBIT is expected to 5.0 million euros to 5.5 million euros ($5.29 million - $5.82 million) (previous forecast for fiscal year 2017: stable EBIT of 4.5 million euros to 5.0 million euros)

* For 2017 a significant increase in revenues to 17.0 million euros to 17.5 million euros is now expected (previous forecast for fiscal year 2017: slight increase to 16.5 million euros to 17.0 million euros)