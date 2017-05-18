UPDATE 3-Jefferies' profit boosted by strong investment banking revenue
* Total net revenue up 8.3 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, Leucadia share price)
May 18 Mexican Gold Corp
* Mexican gold corp. Announces increase to size of non-brokered private placement
* Mexican gold- previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 5 million units of co at a price of $0.30 per unit has been oversubscribed
* Company will increase size of private placement by up to 1 million units for additional gross proceeds of up to $300,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 A Novartis drug to treat a leading cause of vision loss in people over 65 does not need to be injected as frequently as a rival medicine from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to be effective, clinical trials showed on Tuesday.