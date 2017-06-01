BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 1 Mexican Gold Corp:
* Mexican Gold announces CFO appointment
* Appointment of Gavin Nelson as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately
* Nelson succeeds Vivian Gu who recently accepted an accounting position with another employer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.