May 15 Mfc Bancorp Ltd

* Reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

* MFC Bancorp Ltd - in Q1 of 2017, reduced inventories by $11.7 million, from $32.0 million as at December 31, 2016 to $20.2 million as at March 31, 2017

* MFC Bancorp Ltd says net book value per share at March 31, 2017 was $5.10 versus $5.19 at December 31, 2016

* MFC Bancorp - may modify or eliminate additional facilities in future, do not anticipate that this will have a material impact on co's overall liquidity

* MFC Bancorp Ltd - "going forward, we intend to expand our merchant banking activities"

* MFC Bancorp Ltd qtrly net loss $1.7 million versus net income of $270,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: