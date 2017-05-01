New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 2 Mg Unit Trust
* Murray goulburn co-operative co says closure of mg's manufacturing facilities at edith creek, rochester and kiewa
* Murray Goulburn Co-Operative announces decisions of its asset and footprint review which has been undertaken in recent months
* Closures are expected to impact approximately 360 employees
* MG expects closures to deliver an annualised net financial benefit of $40 million to $50 million
* MG expects to spend $60 million of capital expenditure to enable closures
* MG anticipates a net financial benefit in FY18 from closures of approximately $15 million
* MG will write-down assets of $99 million (post tax $69 million) and expects to incur cash restructuring costs of approximately $37 million
* "MG announced today that it will forgive milk supply support package"
* MG says all future repayments of milk supply support package which were to recommence from July 2017 will cease
* MG remains committed to paying a FY17 available average FMP of $4.95 per kilogram milk solids
* MG will record a write-down of $148 million in relation to forgiveness of milk supply support package Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.