FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-MG Unit Trust says total FY18 milk intake is expected to be about 2.3 bln lts
#TopNews
#Cricket
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
HDFC Bank profit rise capped by higher bad loans
Company Results
HDFC Bank profit rise capped by higher bad loans
Suicide bomber in Lahore kills 25, many of them police
South Asia
Suicide bomber in Lahore kills 25, many of them police
"I did not collude": Trump son-in-law Kushner on Russia
U.S.
"I did not collude": Trump son-in-law Kushner on Russia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 23, 2017 / 11:01 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-MG Unit Trust says total FY18 milk intake is expected to be about 2.3 bln lts

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Mg Unit Trust:

* MG's total FY18 milk intake is expected to be about 2.3 billion litres

* Maintaining forecast FY18 FMP range of $5.20-$5.50/kg ms

* Entered into agreements to sell Kiewa Country brand & certain associated assets to a local business

* Has appointed Deutsche Bank AG as financial adviser to MG on previously announced comprehensive strategic review

* Commercial terms of transaction are confidential

* If recent strengthening of Australian dollar was to continue over full FY, this could create some uncertainty in relation to achievability of $5.50/kg ms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.