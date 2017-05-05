Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 5 MGE Energy Inc:
* MGE Energy reports first-quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Qtrly operating revenue $156.8 million versus $147.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.