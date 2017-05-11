BRIEF-Qingdao Haier's unit to buy Fisher & Paykel Production Machinery
* Says unit plans to buy Fisher & Paykel Production Machinery Ltd for $48.6 million via cash from Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd
May 11 MGI COUTIER SA:
* Q1 SALES EUR 270.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 242.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* MAINTAINS OBJECTIVES FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit plans to buy Fisher & Paykel Production Machinery Ltd for $48.6 million via cash from Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd
* Evogene Ltd announces positive results in insect control seed trait program and advancement to Phase-I of First Toxin against Western Corn Rootworm