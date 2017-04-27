BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 MGM Growth Properties LLC:
* MGM Growth Properties LLC reports first quarter financial results
* MGM Growth Properties LLC qtrly funds from operations was $115.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted operating partnership unit
* MGM Growth Properties LLC - qtrly adjusted funds from operations $0.49 per diluted operating partnership unit
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.