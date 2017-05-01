BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 MGM Growth Properties Llc:
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing
* MGM Growth Properties - amendment reduced interest rate applicable to co's unit's $1.832 billion term B facility to 1.25% per annum for base rate loans
* MGM Growth Properties-amendment also reduced interest rate applicable to co's unit's $1.832 billion term B facility to 2.25% per annum for eurodollar rate loans Source text: (bit.ly/2qxvEXv) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.