April 5 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Deal for $1.032 billion

* MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX

* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate

* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Viacom and Lionsgate currently own 49.76% and 31.15% equity interests in EPIX, respectively

* Lions Gate - Paramount Pictures and Lionsgate will have multi-year agreements to continue bringing "first-run theatrical output" to EPIX