May 4 MGP Ingredients Inc

* MGP Ingredients reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 sales $87.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue grew as volumes in premium beverage alcohol increased

* Q1 gross profit improved in both distillery products and ingredient solutions segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: