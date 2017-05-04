BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 MGP Ingredients Inc
* MGP Ingredients reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 sales $87.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue grew as volumes in premium beverage alcohol increased
* Q1 gross profit improved in both distillery products and ingredient solutions segments
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million