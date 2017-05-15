BRIEF-Synertone Communication posts FY loss attributable HK$196.693 mln
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
May 15 MGTS:
* SAYS RECOMMENDS FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 233 PER SHARE FOR BOTH ORDINARY AND PREFERRED SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, June 20 Major oil companies like Exxon Mobil and BP Plc have thrown their support behind a carbon tax plan proposed by a group of elder Republican statesmen, according to an advertisement published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.