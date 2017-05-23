BRIEF-Hiday Hidaka Corp's sales for March-May qtr likely grew 5 pct - Nikkei
* Hiday Hidaka looks to have generated about 1.4 billion yen in parent-only operating profit in 3 months through May, up around 10% on the year - Nikkei
May 23 MHP SA
* SAYS ABOUT 360,000 HECTARES WILL BE HARVESTED IN 2017 - PRESENTATION
* SAYS OUTLOOK FOR THE 2017 HARVEST OF CROPS IS POSITIVE - PRESENTATION Source text - bit.ly/2rLWYm2
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hiday Hidaka looks to have generated about 1.4 billion yen in parent-only operating profit in 3 months through May, up around 10% on the year - Nikkei
LONDON, June 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Leading shoe and designer clothing labels including Nike and Puma have made progress in tackling forced labour in their leather supply chains but could do more to address the issue at tanneries and ranches providing hides, according to a study.