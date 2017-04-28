BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 MHP SA:
* Has priced its USD 500 million aggregate principal amount of 7.75 percent notes due May 10, 2024
* The proceeds to be used to finance its tender for up to $350 mln notes due 2020 and for short-term debt refinancing, general corporate purposes and to finance the expansion and diversification of its poultry and grain businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017