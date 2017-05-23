BRIEF-Sanderson Farms comments on complaint filed in California
* The three non-profit corporations seek, among other things, an order enjoining co from continuing its "100% natural" marketing program
May 23 MHP SA
* Q1 NET PROFIT $57 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $56 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE OF US$ 279 MILLION, INCREASED BY 27% YEAR-ON-YEAR (Q1 2016: 220 MILLION)
* SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN DECLINED TO 33% (Q1 2016: 41%)
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT OF US$ 74 MILLION, INCREASED BY 3%
* AT END OF Q1 NET DEBT DECREASED TO US$ 1,063 MILLION, COMPARED TO US$ 1,225 MILLION AS AT 31 MARCH 2016
* PHASE 2 OF VINNYTSIA COMPLEX - LINE 1 OF 130,000 TONNES TOTAL CAPACITY, IS GOING TO BE LAUNCHED IN MIDDLE OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aoxin Tianli Group - on June 22, 2017, board of directors of Aoxin Tianli appointed luchang zhou chief executive officer of company - SEC filing