May 23 MHP SA

* Q1 NET PROFIT $57 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $56 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE OF US$ 279 MILLION, INCREASED BY 27% YEAR-ON-YEAR (Q1 2016: 220 MILLION)

* SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN DECLINED TO 33% (Q1 2016: 41%)

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT OF US$ 74 MILLION, INCREASED BY 3%

* AT END OF Q1 NET DEBT DECREASED TO US$ 1,063 MILLION, COMPARED TO US$ 1,225 MILLION AS AT 31 MARCH 2016

* PHASE 2 OF VINNYTSIA COMPLEX - LINE 1 OF 130,000 TONNES TOTAL CAPACITY, IS GOING TO BE LAUNCHED IN MIDDLE OF 2018