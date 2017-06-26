Pandora Media's CEO Tim Westergren to step down
June 27 Music streaming service Pandora Media Inc said Tim Westergren was stepping down as its chief executive.
June 26Mianyang Fulin Precision Machining Co Ltd :
* Says it elects Cao Yong as chairman
* Says it appoints Yang Yu as general manager
* Says it appoints Peng Jian as CFO
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CHD3J8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 27 Music streaming service Pandora Media Inc said Tim Westergren was stepping down as its chief executive.
* HOMEMAID WILL TAKE POSSESSION OF THE BUSINESS ON SEPTEMBER 1