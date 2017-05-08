BRIEF-Chunghwa Precision Test Tech to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 4
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
May 7 Telenor Asa
* Michael Foley appointed CEO of Grameenphone
* Recruitment process has been initiated to fill vacant CEO position in Telenor Bulgaria
* Sasa Filiopovic, currently chief marketing officer in Telenor Bulgaria, will serve as interim CEO of Telenor Bulgaria
* Petter-B Furberg has been appointed chairman of Grameenphone board of directors
* Christopher Laska will step down as chairman of Grameenphone board of directors
* Changes will be effective as of 26 May, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says the Netherlands-based wholly owned unit of the co Roland DG Europe Holdings B.V. plans to establish a France-based wholly owned unit named Roland DG France SAS in early July