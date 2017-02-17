Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 RTI Surgical Inc -
* Michael Krensavage reports 7.2 percent stake in RTI Surgical Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing
* Michael Krensavage - purchased RTI Surgical Inc's shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued Source text - bit.ly/2kQJEJp Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.