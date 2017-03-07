March 7 Michaels Companies Inc

* The Michaels Companies announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.95

* Q4 same store sales fell 1 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.38 to $0.40

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.17

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.96 excluding items

* Q4 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.76 billion

* Michaels Companies Inc sees FY 2017 total net sales growth of 2.5% to 4.0%, including impact of 53rd week

* Michaels Companies Inc sees FY 2017 comparable store sales to be flat to up 1.5%

* Michaels Companies Inc sees FY 2017 capital expenditures to be between $125 million and $135 million

* Michaels Companies Inc sees Q1 comparable store sales growth to be flat to down 1%