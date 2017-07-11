FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-‍Michelin North America- filed a lawsuit against Tire Recappers of Nashville
July 11, 2017 / 11:54 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-‍Michelin North America- filed a lawsuit against Tire Recappers of Nashville

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Compagnie Generale Des Etablissements Michelin Sca

* ‍Michelin North America- filed a lawsuit against Tire Recappers of Nashville

* Michelin North America says suit alleges that two tire models - Cross Grip M/T and All Position Highway 2 - infringe Michelin's U.S. Patent

* ‍Michelin North America- lawsuit alleging Tire Recappers​ has infringed design patents covering BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM2 & Michelin LTX M/S2 Tires Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

