BRIEF-‍Michelin North America- filed a lawsuit against Tire Recappers of Nashville

July 11 (Reuters) - Compagnie Generale Des Etablissements Michelin Sca

* ‍Michelin North America- filed a lawsuit against Tire Recappers of Nashville

* Michelin North America says suit alleges that two tire models - Cross Grip M/T and All Position Highway 2 - infringe Michelin's U.S. Patent

‍Michelin North America- lawsuit alleging Tire Recappers​ has infringed design patents covering BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM2 & Michelin LTX M/S2 Tires