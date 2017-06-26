BRIEF- Hulic Reit to acquire trust beneficial rights of properties for 4.93 bln yen
* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of Tokyo-based and Kanagawa-based properties for 4.93 billion yen in total, on June 30
June 26 Michinoku Bank Ltd
* Says concern of uncollectible or delayed receivables of 1.25 billion yen from Takata Corporation
* Says this is due to civil rehabilitation declaration of Takata
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UvazV1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will take out a loan of 4.93 billion yen in total, on June 30, with interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.15 percent and maturity on Oct. 31