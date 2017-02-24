BRIEF-Reworld Media announces merger and absorption of Sporever
* IS CARRIED OUT ON EXCHANGE PARITY OF 0.50 REWORLD MEDIA'S SHARE FOR 1 SHARE OF SPOREVER
Feb 24 Micro Contact Solution Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 20 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 166.3 million won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5s2KJF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says 2,000 units of its fifth series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its common stock on May 29