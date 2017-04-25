April 25 Micro Focus International plc:

* Effective May 15, Silke Scheiber and Darren Roos will join board as two of three independent non-executive directors nominated by HPE

* Upon completion, John Schultz, executive VP and general counsel of HPE, will join board as non-executive director nominated by HPE

* Chris Hsu, who will become ceo of Micro Focus upon completion, will join board