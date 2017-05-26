A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
May 26 Micro Focus International Plc:
* All of resolutions proposed at meeting were duly passed on a poll vote
* Shareholders voted to approve transaction whereby co has agreed to combine with Hewlett Packard Enterprise's software business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH SIGMA INFORMATICA SPA