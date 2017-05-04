BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 4 Micro-Star International Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Co will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$1 per share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zp1Ros
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.