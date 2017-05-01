BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Microbix Biosystems Inc
* Microbix Biosystems Inc - consulted with FDA regarding plans to return its thrombolytic biologic drug, kinlytic urokinase to U.S. market
* Microbix Biosystems Inc - already received expressions of interest to license or acquire kinlytic and to provide full funding for its re-launch program
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.