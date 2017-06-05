PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 5 Microbot Medical Inc
* Microbot Medical announces $10 million registered direct offering of common stock
* Microbot Medical - entered into a securities purchase agreement with three institutional investors to purchase 3.75 million shares of common stock
* Microbot Medical- expects to use resources from financing to expand, leverage current virob and tipcat technology platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.